Patricia (Taafe) Lee Obituary

WOOSTER, Ohio (Formerly Hubbard) – Memorial services will be held on Friday, July 28, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Patricia “Patty” Lee, 66, formerly of Hubbard, who died Monday morning, July 24, 2017 at Pomerene Hospital in Millersburg, Ohio.

She was born on October 3, 1950 in Youngstown, a daughter of Gerald and Lucille J. Toupin Taafe and had lived in Wooster for 20 years coming from Hubbard.

Mrs. Lee, a graduate of Hubbard High School, was of the Catholic faith.

She worked for Wayne Dalton Garage Doors for 16 years.

Patty enjoyed crafting, swimming and reading. She especially enjoyed hanging out with her friends at bonfires, loved spending time with her family but most of all spoiling her grandkids.

Her husband, Raymond H. Lee, whom she married on May 25, 1990, died January 22, 2013.

She leaves two daughters, Colleen (Mathew) Huhn of Volo, Illinois and Meghan (Craig) Clark of La Grange Park, Illinois; a stepson, Raymond Lee (Leanne) Lee, Jr. of Girard; three stepdaughters, Jenna (Michael) Cicchillo of Boardman, Beth Rae (Glenn) Mercier of Las Vegas, Nevada and Anna (Abhi) Ghosh of San Francisco, California; two brothers, Gerald (Cindy) Taafe of Andover and James (Lisa) Taafe of Hubbard; four sisters, Judy (Jim) Herrholtz, Karen (Tom) Jones, Colleen Noble and Kim (Ed) Yasher, all of Hubbard and seven grandchildren.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Raymond.

Family and friends may call on Friday, July 28 one hour prior to the memorial services from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Please visit www.krcummins.com to send online condolences to the Lee family.



