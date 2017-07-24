Pharmacology profs call drug in Ohio execution ‘unsuitable’

They say a sedative being used is incapable of inducing unconsciousness or preventing severe pain

By Published:
Fifteen pharmacology professors are arguing to stop the impending execution of a condemned Ohio killer on grounds that a sedative being used is incapable of inducing unconsciousness or preventing severe pain.
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Ronald Phillips, convicted of the 1993 rape and murder of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter in Akron, Ohio. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Fifteen pharmacology professors are arguing to stop the impending execution of a condemned Ohio killer on grounds that a sedative being used is incapable of inducing unconsciousness or preventing severe pain.

In a brief filed at the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, the professors called the record on the sedative midazolam “profoundly troubling” and said it’s “unsuitable” as an execution drug.

Their filing comes as Ohio prepares to resume executions after a more than three-year hiatus.

Ronald Phillips is scheduled to die Wednesday for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter in Akron.

Phillips and two other inmates have asked the high court for stays as they appeal Ohio’s lethal injection method. Phillips is also pursuing a separate age-related stay.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s