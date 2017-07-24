Poland renewal levy on November ballot would save voters some money

The levy is expected to bring in $2.3 million for the Poland School District for daily operational expenses

Poland Seminary High School

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland voters will be seeing a renewal school levy on the ballot this November.

The current 6.2 mill levy has been on the books since 2003. This time, it is only 6 mills.

“This renewal ensures that our system can continue to operate without interruption, and that our students will continue to learn, grow and excel,” Superintendent David Janofa said.

The renewal would save voters around $6 a year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home $183.75 per year.

