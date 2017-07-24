Police: Over 20,000 people registered for Trump’s Youngstown event

The Covelli Centre only has seating for 7,000 people, so a big screen will be outside

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Naval Air Station Norfolk, in Norfolk, Va., to attend the commissioning ceremony of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be a big screen outside of the Covelli Centre on Tuesday for President Donald Trump’s speech, according to the Youngstown Police Department.

Police said there have been over 20,000 reservations for Trump’s visit, while the Covelli Centre only has seating for 7,000 people.

MORE: Donald Trump one of few sitting presidents to visit Youngstown

Trump’s speech starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday, with doors opening at 4 p.m.

In addition to traffic restrictions consistent with a “sold out” event, the southbound traffic on the South Avenue bridge will be closed, beginning at 4 p.m. Police said other unannounced street restrictions and closings may occur.

Leaders of the Mahoning County Democrats have also planned protests in the downtown area. 

The public is encouraged to avoid the east end of the downtown unless attending the event.

If you can’t get tickets for the event, you can watch President Trump’s speech live on Tuesday night. It will be streamed on WKBN.com and broadcast from the Covelli Centre on MyYTV.

