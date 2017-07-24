Police: Youngstown woman stabbed children’s father

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman was jailed Sunday night, accused of stabbing the father of her children.

Police were called to N. Bruce Street around 11:45 p.m. and found Lamont Underwood covered in blood, screaming.

Underwood accused 33-year-old Tammy VanFossan of stabbing him.

Police said Underwood had stab wounds on his arm and side, which were heavily bleeding. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital but told police that he didn’t want to press charges, according to a police report.

VanFossan, who told police that she had been in a relationship with Underwood for over nine years, said Underwood is “always beating on her.” She accused him of hitting and kicking her before she stabbed him in self-defense, according to the report.

Police said VanFossan didn’t have any visible injuries, and they were unable to find the knife.

She was arrested and charged with felonious assault. Police said she also had a warrant for failing to appear in court on a driving under suspension charge.

The couple’s children were taken by a family member, and Children Services was contacted.