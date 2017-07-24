President Trump ralliers willing to stand outside for hours

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A large crowd is expected to greet President Trump at Tuesday’s rally at the Covelli Centre downtown.

So far, over 20,000 people have reserved tickets — that’s almost three times the venue’s capacity.

Some in the crowd will be longtime supporters and others — like Jared Gray, of Howland — will just be there to take it all in.

“If the president comes to your town, I think it’s something you need to go do,” Gray said.

Judie Shortreed, of Cortland, campaigned for Trump and attended the inauguration. She said she’s not surprised he chose to visit Youngstown.

“He really gets it. He really gets the middle class. He wants jobs for the middle class. He’s so thankful he’s president.”

Shortreed wishes Trump had more support from lawmakers.

“I am just a little disappointed that he is not getting the support that he should from the good old boys’ club that have been there a long time. That for some reason, we have the House, we have the Senate, and we can’t seem to get a lot done,” she said.

Her friends traveled with her to the inauguration and on Tuesday, they’ll be at the Covelli Centre.

“We are all going to be wearing red and when we get in line, we’re going to have a red wall,” Shortreed said.

She doesn’t mind showing up hours before the event and hopes to add memories to her scrapbook.

“I was originally planning on being there at 2 but now I understand all those people are going to be there,” Shortreed said. “Even though they have a ticket, they’re not going to get in. So I’m going to have to be there earlier.”

About 16 women from the Trumbull County Republican Party are planning on going to the rally.

If you don’t plan on going, Youngstown police are asking you to avoid the area because several roads will be closed.

