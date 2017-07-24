Raymond Edward Milstead, Jr. Obituary

AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Raymond Edward Milstead, Jr., 84, passed away peacefully Monday, July 24, 2017.

Ray was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia on September 12, 1932.

He was a Korean War Veteran and was stationed in England where he met Joan Vera Barker, they moved to the United States and married in 1952.

Ray retired from Con Rail Railroad where he worked as a conductor.

He was also a member of AA for 42 years and will be fondly remembered for his dedication to the program. He also loved to fish and hunt.

Ray has gone home to be with longtime friends and family members who have predeceased him, including his wife Joan; parents, Raymond, Sr. and Edith Milstead and two sisters, Mary Milstead and Carrie Sue Schaap.

Left to carry on his memory are his children, Barbara (Ron) Albright, Judy (Tom) Lagese, Mark (Heidi) Milstead and Carl (Elaine) Milstead; his grandchildren, Hannah and Matthew Milstead and his sister, Nancy Campbell.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 4, 2017 at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to MVI Hospice 4891 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505, or an AA Chapter in Ray’s memory.

Final arrangements entrusted to Lane Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

