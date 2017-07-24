Retired Pa. priest accused of forcing boy to perform oral sex

The retired priest has been accused of forcing a 10-year-old Pa. boy to perform oral sex on him in 1991-92

By Published:
- A now-retired Roman Catholic priest has been accused of forcing a 10-year-old Pennsylvania boy to perform oral sex on him after counseling the fourth-grader about misbehaving on a school bus.
The Rev. John Thomas Sweeney, center, walks into court to be arraigned Monday, July 24, 2017, in Leechburg, Pa. Sweeney, a now-retired Roman Catholic priest is accused of forcing a 10-year-old Pennsylvania boy to perform oral sex on him after counseling the 4th-grader about misbehaving on a school bus. Sweeney made no comment to reporters when he turned himself in. (Antonella Crescimbeni/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (AP) – A now-retired Roman Catholic priest has been accused of forcing a 10-year-old Pennsylvania boy to perform oral sex on him after counseling the fourth-grader about misbehaving on a school bus.

The state attorney general’s office said Monday the Rev. John Thomas Sweeney committed felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse against the boy at St. Margaret Mary Elementary School in Lower Burrell.

Prosecutors say the assault occurred during the 1991-92 school year and the boy was given milk and cookies afterward.

The Greensburg Diocese says the 74-year-old Sweeney was removed as pastor of Holy Family Parish in West Newton last year after church officials learned of the allegation.

Defense lawyer Francis Murrman says Sweeney “vehemently” denies the charge, noting the allegation is about something from 26 years ago.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s