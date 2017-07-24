Rev. John F. Fleischman, Sr. Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Rev. John F. Fleischman, Sr., age 87, formerly of Jamestown, passed away Monday morning, July 24, 2017 in The Grove at Greenville.

He was born in Tarentum, Pennsylvania on May 30, 1930, a son of John E. and Edith (Roberts) Fleischman.

He was a 1952 graduate of Adrian College in Adrian, Michigan.

On September 1, 1951 he married the former Mary K. Browne, she passed away April 30, 2015.

John taught sixth grade at Fawn Township Elementary School for 30 years, where he touched many young minds. After retirement, John and Mary went to Seminary and they both became ordained United Methodist Ministers and worked at churches in Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. He retired from preaching and moved to Jamestown in 1997.

John enjoyed bird watching from his back porch, reading, woodworking, talking with people and listening to Bob Prince announcing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

No matter where John went he always would run into someone he knew whether it was a former student, church member, or friend. He will be greatly missed and remembered by many.

He is survived by four sons, John F. Fleischman, Jr. of Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Daniel L. Fleischman and his fiancée, Marie Queen of Butler, Pennsylvania, Marc E. Fleischman and his wife, Robyn of Sarver, Pennsylvania and Philip A. Fleischman and his wife, Mary of North Carolina; two daughters, Sarah K. Clark and her husband, Jeff of Wisconsin and Rebekah L. Dietrich of Fredonia, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Carol Masquelier and her husband, Dick and Jean Nolf and her husband, Robert; a brother, Daniel Fleischman; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St., Jamestown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Audubon Society, 225 Varick St., 7th Floor, New York, New York 10014.



