Semi crash on SR 11 in Fowler Twp. kills Boardman driver

FOWLER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A crash on State Route 11 killed a semi driver Monday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 64-year-old Thomas Detwiler, of Boardman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. on SR 11 near SR 305 in Fowler Township.

Highway Patrol said the tractor trailer was traveling southbound when it went off the left side of the road into the median. After getting back in his lane, Highway Patrol said Detwiler went off the road a second time.

The tractor trailer went over the median this time into the northbound lanes of SR 11. It went off the road, hitting a fence and a tree.

Detwiler’s vehicle is owned by Coy Brothers, Inc. out of Canfield.

