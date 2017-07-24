Semi crash on SR 11 in Fowler Twp. kills Boardman driver

The accident happened around 8 a.m. on SR 11 near SR 305 in Fowler Township

By Published: Updated:
Accident generic

FOWLER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A crash on State Route 11 killed a semi driver Monday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 64-year-old Thomas Detwiler, of Boardman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened around 8 a.m. on SR 11 near SR 305 in Fowler Township.

Highway Patrol said the tractor trailer was traveling southbound when it went off the left side of the road into the median. After getting back in his lane, Highway Patrol said Detwiler went off the road a second time.

The tractor trailer went over the median this time into the northbound lanes of SR 11. It went off the road, hitting a fence and a tree.

Detwiler’s vehicle is owned by Coy Brothers, Inc. out of Canfield.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s