Springfield looks to defend last year’s Red Tier title in MVAC

2017 Springfield Football Preview

Head Coach: Sean Guerriero, 11th season (54-50)

Last Season: 9-3 (4-0), 1st place in ITCL Red Tier

Division: VI (Region 21)

More:High School Football previews from other teams

The Good News

If there’s one thing that can be said about the 2016 Springfield Tigers – they were tested early and often as they survived a grueling schedule to nab the #2 seed in Region 21. Springfield faced teams which finished with a winning record last year in 9 of their 12 contests, including the State Finalist in their region – Cuyahoga Heights in week three. Brannon Brungard, as a sophomore, led the Tigers to the playoffs in his first season under center. Number 8 completed 56.7% of his passes for 1158 yards and 15 touchdowns. Brungard also ran for 240 yards on 59 totes and 2 scores. Junior Luke Snyder was the team’s second leading rusher as he gained 656 yards and scored 6 times on 119 carries (5.5 average). The Tigers return Ryan Thompson and Anthony Stouffer upfront – who were both key in the offense’s success last fall. On defense, junior linebacker Zack Stouffer is back after his 93 tackle season. Ben Chaszeyca (28 tackles) and Thompson (30 tackles) return along the line of scrimmage on defense while J.T. Sandrock (50 tackles) and Brandon Walters (3 INTs) lead the Rams’ secondary.

2017 Schedule

Aug. 25 – at South Range, 7

Sept. 1 – at Brookfield, 7

Sept. 8 – Columbiana, 7

Sept. 15 – Jackson-Milton, 7

Sept. 22 – at McDonald, 7

Sept. 29 – at Sebring, 7

Oct. 6 – Western Reserve, 7

Oct. 13 – Mineral Ridge, 7

Oct. 20 – at Lowellville, 7

Oct. 27 – Waterloo, 7

More:High School Football schedules from other teams

Challenges

Springfield lost a bunch by graduating eight All-ITCL First or Second Team recipients which included Frankie Centofanti (team’s leading rusher for the past two seasons; 2016: 740 yards), Jake Ford (Tigers’ top receiver; 29 catches, 266 yards, 6 TDs), and their top two tacklers Joe Santangelo (99 tackles) and Ethan Nezbeth (96 tackles) not to mention their kicker Pat Flara (51 points, 42/46 XPT, 3/6 FG).

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 51.9% (54-50)

Playoff Appearances: 3

Playoff Record: 1-3

League Championships: 2 (2014, 2016)

League Record: 31-33

2016 Results

Kirtland 35 Tigers 13*

Tigers 40 Columbia 39, 2 OT*

Tigers 38 United 6

Tigers 21 Crestview 19

Tigers 48 East Palestine 13

Tigers 14 Columbiana 13

Tigers 34 South Range 27, OT

Tigers 42 Southern 6

Tigers 28 Western Reserve 26

Cuyahoga Heights 45 Tigers 21

McDonald 20 Tigers 10

Tigers 31 Brookfield 27

2016 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 28.3 (23rd in Area)

Total Offense: 283.0

Passing Offense: 101.8

Rushing Offense: 181.2

Scoring Defense: 23.0 (30th in Area)

…Springfield’s offense has averaged 28-points or better in each of the last four seasons.

New League: Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference

Jackson-Milton

Lowellville

McDonald

Mineral Ridge

Sebring

Springfield

Waterloo

Western Reserve

Key Number

The following year after a playoff appearance hasn’t been kind to Springfield as of late. In the season which followed each of their previous three playoff trips, the Tigers finished 4-6. (2003, 2012, 2015). Will this year be different?

Featured Stat

Six Tiger ball carriers have gained over 600-yards in a single season since 2009.

Ryan Kohler – 1667 (2014)

Jimmy Zubick – 1302 (2009)

Ryan Kohler – 1025 (2013)

Frank Centofanti – 740 (2016)

Luke Snyder – 656 (2016)

Nick Russell – 653 (2011)

Frank Centofanti – 613 (2015)

Hunter Snyder – 611 (2012)