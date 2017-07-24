Storm Team 27: Breezy and humid with showers

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Mostly cloudy skies and the risk for a few showers or isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Temperatures will be near 80 this afternoon. Sunny skies are expected Tuesday and Wednesday with the next rain holding off until Thursday.

FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 79

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Chance for isolated showers. (30%)

Low: 59

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 76

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 59

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 84 Low: 64

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 79 Low: 65

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 60

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 58

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 59