Storm Team 27: Cooler air moving in

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Better weather has returned to the area with lower humidity and cooler temperatures. Look for more sunshine through the middle of the week.

Then next risk for showers or thunderstorms Thursday into Friday.

Great weather expected this weekend!

FORECAST

Tonight: Scattered clouds. Chance for an isolated shower or sprinkle early. (20%)

Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Not as humid!

High: 74

Tuesday night: Becoming mostly clear. Patchy fog.

Low: 55

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 82

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 80 Low: 63

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. Mainly early. (30%)

High: 76 Low: 61

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 54

Sunday: Partly or mostly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 58

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 60

Tuesday: Partly sunny

High: 85 Low: 61