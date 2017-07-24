Storm Team 27: Humid chance of showers this afternoon

By Published:

 

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Today will feature mostly cloudy skies and the risk for a few showers or isolated thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon. Temperatures will be back to near 80 this afternoon. Sunny skies are expected Tuesday and Wednesday with the next rain chances holding off until Thursday.

FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 79

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Chance for isolated showers. (30%)
Low: 59

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 76

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 84    Low: 59

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 84    Low: 64

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 79    Low: 65

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 78    Low: 60

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 82    Low: 58

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 83    Low: 59

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s