Storm Team 27: Humid chance of showers this afternoon

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Today will feature mostly cloudy skies and the risk for a few showers or isolated thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon. Temperatures will be back to near 80 this afternoon. Sunny skies are expected Tuesday and Wednesday with the next rain chances holding off until Thursday.

FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 79

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Chance for isolated showers. (30%)

Low: 59

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 76

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 59

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 84 Low: 64

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 79 Low: 65

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 60

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 58

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 83 Low: 59