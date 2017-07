WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man charged with aggravated murder in connection to the death of Brandon Sample of Warren back in June is now facing administrative charges for something investigators say he had inside the jail.

Major Dan Mason of the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office says during a routine sweep early Sunday morning, corrections officers found a homemade shank made from a plastic spoon in 19-year-old Austin Burke’s jail cell.

At this point, no criminal charges have been filed.