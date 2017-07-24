Timothy Guy Carr Obituary

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio – Timothy Guy Carr, 51, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Monday, July 24, 2017, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born September 8, 1965, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Fred Carr, Sr. and Mary (Roy) Carr.

Timothy was a graduate of Bristol High School and was employed as a truck driver with AWL Express for 12 years.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, hunting and was an extremely hard worker.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Carr; wife, Marian Carr and two sons, Travis Carr and Garrett Carr; sisters, Sarah Carr and Peggy (Bob) Hutchison; brother, Fred (Janet) Carr, Jr. and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Carr, Sr.

Services will be held 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 28, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home where Pastor Chuck Hudson III will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 28 at the funeral home.

Monetary donations may be made to the family to help defray funeral expenses.

