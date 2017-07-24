Tomlin, Indians win fourth straight, 6-2 over Reds

Tomlin (7-9) gave up two homers but stayed in the strike zone and won his third straight start.

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer
Cleveland Indians Baseball - Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) – Josh Tomlin pitched six efficient innings, Carlos Santana homered twice and the Cleveland Indians won their fourth straight, 6-2 over the tumbling Cincinnati Reds on Monday night in the makeup of a May 25 rainout.

Tomlin (7-9) gave up two homers but stayed in the strike zone and won his third straight start. Cleveland’s bullpen did its part as well, with Andrew Miller working two innings and Cody Allen finishing up.

Santana homered in the seventh and eighth as the Indians moved over .500 (25-24) at Progressive Field for the first time since winning their home opener on April 11.

Cleveland’s Roberto Perez snapped a 1-1 tie in the fifth with an RBI double off Reds starter Tim Adleman (5-8), who lost his fourth straight start.

