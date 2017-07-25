Andrea Jean Prox Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Andrea Jean Prox, 73, of Warren and formerly of Cortland, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 4:35 a.m. in Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Andrea was born on August 1, 1943 in Sharon, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Andrew and Edna Hull Lucas and was a graduate of Sharpsville High School.

She retired in 2000 from Bank One, where she worked in corporate banking for over 20 years.

Andrea was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Cortland and enjoyed reading and cooking.

She was married on August 26, 1967 to Charles W. Prox, Sr. and they were married for 31 years until his passing on June 23, 1999.

Andrea is survived by a son Charles W. (Wendy) Prox, Jr. of Howland and a granddaughter, Nichole Prox also of Howland.

Besides her parents and husband, Andrea was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mary Frances Prox and a brother, Edward Lucas.

A Christian Burial Service, with Msgr. Thomas L. Synderwine presiding, will be offered at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2017 in the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, where family and friends may gather from 9:00 a.m. to the hour of service Friday.

Burial will follow in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Andrea’s name to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.

Caring and Professional Arrangements for the Prox family are under the direction of the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, 330-392-5691.

