Cleveland mom accused of drunken driving started breastfeeding infant after crash, police say

A woman accused of operating a vehicle under the influence with her 3-week-old in the car has been arrested by Elyria police.

Police say they arrested Chamiyai Wheeler for operating a vehicle under the influence, driving under suspension, reasonable control, and endangering children.

Officers arrived to the scene of the Monday morning incident to find a vehicle crashed into a tree. The officers said they could detect the odor of an alcoholic beverage on Wheeler’s person. They said she slurred her words and difficulty putting words together.

According to authorities, she admitted to having taken two shots of Crown Royal Apple.

Police said her blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was .277 percent at the scene. The legal limit in Ohio is .08 percent.

Officers said the woman began breastfeeding her infant son Zyaire Horton while they were talking to her. They said she was advised not to continue breastfeeding because of her intoxicated state, but she refused.

Vernice Overstreet was also in the vehicle. She told police the wheels locked up as they were making a wide right turn.

The boy was a passenger at the time of the accident. He was taken to University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center. Hospital staff said they’d like to have him transported to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

Wheeler’s mother said she would take custody of the boy.