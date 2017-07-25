Democratic rallies underway ahead of Trump’s visit to Valley

Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper and Youngstown mayoral candidate Tito Brown were in attendance

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Protests are already underway regarding President Donald Trump’s visit to the Valley.

One protest, organized by the Mahoning County Democratic Party, was held at 10:30 a.m. outside the Northside Medical Center.

Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper, Youngstown mayoral candidate Tito Brown and other local Democrats were all in attendance.

They say Mr. Trump already has a record of broken promises on health care, jobs, trade and the economy.

You can watch President Trump’s speech live starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. It will be streamed on WKBN.com and broadcast on MyYTV.

