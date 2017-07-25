Frank Messere Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Frank Messere passed away Tuesday, July 25.

Frank was born August 30, 1951 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of Mario (Jiggs) and Annie Paolucci Messere.

He was a laborer at Wheatland Tube, Sharon Plant.

Frank enjoyed motorcycle riding listening to scanner, watching construction and watching WWE wrestling.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Ann (Wilson) Messere; a daughter, Amie L. Messere Neil and her husband, James and one grandchild, Colten Neil.

Preceding him in death were his parents; two sons, Christopher Cunningham and Anthony Messere and a brother, Larry M. Messere.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 28, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory in Hermitage with funeral services beginning at 7:00 p.m.



