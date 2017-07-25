Grand Valley seeks their third straight league championship

Related Coverage Grand Valley looks to continue playing winning football in the NAC

2017 Grand Valley Football Preview

Head Coach: John Glavickas, 6th season (33-19)

Last Season: 9-2 (5-0), 1st place in NAC

Division: V (Region 17)

The Good News

All of the talk above about the offensive scoring improving – what about the defense? Defensive scoring has dropped from 2013 (30.1) to 2016 (14.5), which is quite impressive. Junior linebacker Clayton Takas is back after a strong sophomore campaign. The Mustangs’ quarterback Michael McGovern is back. Last Fall, he threw for 1028 yards (12 TDs) and ran for another 634 stripes (10 TDs) while gaining 9.6 yards per carry. Grand Valley relied on the legs of Eduardo Hernandez. As a junior, he rushed for an average of 10.3 yards per attempt (146 attempts, 1499 yards) while scoring 18 times. Hernandez also caught 10 balls for 232 yards and 3 scores.

2017 Schedule

Aug. 25 – Jefferson, 7

Sept. 1 – at Berkshire, 7

Sept. 8 – at Cardinal, 7

Sept. 15 – Valley Christian, 7

Sept. 22 – at Southington, 7

Sept. 29 – Newbury, 7

Oct. 6 – at Windham, 7

Oct. 13 – Pymatuning Valley, 7

Oct. 20 – at Mathews, 7

Oct. 27 – Conneaut, 7

Challenges

The defense lost four First or Second-Team All-Northeast Ohio Lakes performers from last year’s group (DL: Cody Osburn, Lukas Quadros; LB: Anthony Crum; DB: Jake Reichek). Crum was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year. He also averaged 33.2 yards per punt. Osburn led the team in receiving with 19 catches for 302 yards and 3 touchdowns. Also, Grand Valley must replace one of the top offensive linemen in Ashtabula County – Austin Mathis.

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 54.9% (56-46)

Playoff Appearances: 2

Playoff Record: 0-2

League Championships: 4 (2012, 2013, 2015, 2016)

NAC Record*: 32-6

*-NAC member since 2009

2016 Results

Black River 48 Mustangs 26*

Mustangs 37 Conneaut 7

Mustangs 39 Mathews 12

Mustangs 51 Pymatuning Valley 6

Mustangs 41 Windham 6

Mustangs 48 Newbury 0

Mustangs 51 Chalker 19

Mustangs 34 Valley Christian 0

Mustangs 42 Cardinal 26

Kirtland 29 Mustangs 7

Mustangs 19 Jefferson 7

*-Post-Season

2016 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 35.9 (equivalent to 9th in Area)

Scoring Defense: 14.5 (equivalent to 5th in Area)

…Grand Valley’s scoring has surged over the past four years. In 2012, the Mustangs averaged 19.7 points per game. In each of the next four years, that number has increased from 24.0 (in 2013) to 25.4 (in 2014) to 29.0 (in 2015) and up to 35.9 (in 2016).

Northeastern Athletic Conference Lineup

Grand Valley

Mathews

Newbury

Pymatuning Valley

Southington Chalker

Windham

Key Number

The Mustangs have not lost a league matchup since October 24, 2014 (to Pymatuning Valley, 50-26).

Featured Stat

Since 2013, Grand Valley has had two seasons where they’ve had a 1,000-yard passer and a 1,000-yard rusher:

2016: Michael McGovern (1028 passing yards)/Eduardo Hernandez (1499 rushing yards)

2013: Jake Vormelker (1273 passing yards)/Jake Vormelker (1185 rushing yards)