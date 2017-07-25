JobsNOW: Skilled workers critical to manufacturing at Vienna plant

Before, skills needed for this kind of work were handed down from generation to generation but now they're taught at vocational schools

Starr Manufacturing, Youngstown

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Starr Manufacturing has a big need for welders and fitters. Workers must have an in-depth understanding of blueprints and understand the proper order to building parts.

“The fitter is the person who takes all of these diverse parts, puts them together following a blueprint to get them ready for the welder, assembler, or whoever else is going to be doing final parts,” said Dale Foerster, with Starr Manufacturing.

The fitter is a critical position – so is the assembler. Assemblers are workers who deal primarily with fitted pipe connections.

“They may need to have an electrical background. They may need to have pneumatic, hydraulic – it depends on the specific assembly,” Foerster said.

That specific assembly could include cutting and threading pipe, calculating thread takeout and knowing the difference between air pressure and pneumatic pressure.

For oil and gas, the assembler might have to put on gauges and bolts and even be very good in tubing. It’s important for an assembler to put the right pieces in the right places and in the right direction.

“The tubing has to be bent the right way. It has to look pretty for the customer. It has to do its job and has to follow specs, blueprints, or the diagrams,” said Starr Plant Manager Rich Rodmoyer.

In the past, the skills needed for this kind of work could be handed down from generation to generation. Now it’s done at vocational schools and manufacturers like Starr make sure they’re teaching the necessary skills.

