John “Jack” F. Franken Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Friday, July 28 at 11:00 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel for Jack Franken, 91, who passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.

Jack was born on November 2, 1925, in Youngstown, a son of the late Fred and Lillian (O’Donnell) Franken.

Jack enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He served aboard the USS Meredith, a destroyer and the USS Adams, a minesweeper/destroyer. He was among the survivors when the Meredith was sunk by a German missile during the D-Day invasion. For his service, Jack received a Victory Medal, an ETO Ribbon with three stars and a Presidential Unit Citation.

Jack worked in the insurance industry for many years and ultimately ran his own agency. He served as First Ward councilman for the City of Youngstown for six years and he also created the Risk Management Department of the City of Youngstown. He retired in 1990

Jack leaves behind his loving wife of 71 years, Carol (Sloan) Franken; his sisters, Virginia (Charles) Koch of Austintown and Sally (James) Sloan of Arizona and his brother, Don (Nancy) Franken of Florida.

His sister, Mary Jane (Michael) O’Connor, predeceased him.

Also surviving him are his four children, John, Jr. (Darline) of Canton, Timothy and Kelly (Tom) Benson of Canfield and Kitty (John) Kreider of Pennsylvania. Jack is further survived by ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Jack was a political junkie who loved spending time with his family and enjoyed boating, traveling and friends.

He and Carol were longtime members of the Lake Milton Boat Club. Jack was also a member of the Lake Milton America Legion Post 0737, a lifelong member of YMCA, and a member of the retired government employees Breakfast Club.

Family and friends may call Thursday, July 27 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Hospice of the Valley at www.hospiceofthevalley.com/donate.html.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Friday, July 28 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.