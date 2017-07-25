Left standing outside, overflow Trump supporters didn’t lose spirit

They may have had tickets but the fire marshal stopped about 200 people at the Covelli Centre's doors

President Donald Trump's rally at Covelli Centre, Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Security started turning people away from the doors to the Covelli Centre — which was filled to the max — just before 7 p.m., ahead of President Trump’s rally.

With over 20,000 reservations and an arena that seats about one-third of that, some were left standing outside to watch the 45th President of the United States speak on a big screen Tuesday night.

They may have had tickets but the fire marshal stopped letting them inside.

“There’s people inside there without tickets, so it’s kind of discouraging,” said Brandy Crum, of Austintown.

Danny Chipps, of New Middletown, shared in Crum’s frustration.

“I thought I’d come down. I guess there was 20,000 tickets supposed to been gave out. I had one of those but they scared me away because I couldn’t quite make it here at 4:00,” he said.

Alexandria Ignasky drove an hour and a half from Pittsburgh, only to be turned away at the door. But she wasn’t all that bothered.

“Maybe a little angry but I love the Don so it’s all worth the drive,” she said.

It was still a supportive crowd of about 200 people, with the loudest cheer coming after Trump said “Youngstown.” Trump supporters also spilled over the other side of the street to watch the big screen.

A few people showed up without tickets — with no expectations to get inside. They just wanted to show support for the Commander in Chief.

“We just feel like the president is here to try and help this area and we wanted to show that he knows we’re behind him,” said Joyce Pishkur, originally of Warren.

There was a group of protesters near the Covelli Centre as well. One of the organizers said most of them traveled from New York City. They were kept inside a designated protest area.

