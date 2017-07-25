Man indicted on charge for stealing equipment from Liberty business

Police said the Youngstown man loaded a transformer worth thousands of dollars into the trunk of a car

Marvin Martin

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man has been indicted on a theft charge related to stolen industrial equipment last year.

Police said Marvin Martin, 63, stole a residential pad transformer worth $5,000 on January 26, 2016.

The equipment belongs to CR Electric on Trumbull Avenue in Liberty Township.

Police said Martin could be seen on surveillance video, smoking in the business’ parking lot. They said another man drove up a short time later and both of them loaded the transformer into the trunk.

