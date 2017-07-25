Mooney will look to reload and move towards week eleven

2017 Cardinal Mooney Football Preview

Head Coach: P.J. Fecko, 18th season (144-63)

Last Season: 8-3

Division: IV (Region 13)

More:High School Football previews from other teams

The Good News

Senior Antonio Page returns after having a successful 2016 season as the Cardinals’ first-year signal caller. Page threw for 617 yards while completing 55.4% of his passes (31-56). He also ran for 438 yards and scored 9 times on the ground. Junior Chris Gruber gained 5.8 yards per carry (49 attempts, 288 yards) on offense and intercepted 3 passes from the Cardinal secondary. The team’s leading receiver Nico Marchionda is back after hauling in 9 passes for 94 stripes (TD). Seniors Andre McCoy and Vinny Gentile are welcomed back along the defensive front. Mooney’s punter Anthony Fire averaged 34.7 yards per boot as he was able to pin the opposition inside the 20-yard line 8 times.

2017 Schedule

Aug. 25 – at Cleveland Heights, 7

Sept. 1 – Hoban, 7:30

Sept. 8 – at Columbus St. Francis DeSales, 7

Sept. 15 – at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 7

Sept. 22 – at Boardman, 7

Sept. 29 – St. Joseph’s Collegiate (NY), 7

Oct. 7 – at Buchtel, 1

Oct. 13 – Harding, 7:30

Oct. 20 – Ursuline, 7:30

Oct. 27 – Fitch, 7:30

More:High School Football schedules from other teams

Challenges

Changing personnel is nothing new for high school teams. Mooney must replace a slew of players including five players who were recognized on the All-Northeast Ohio Inland team. Jaylen Hewlett led the team in rushing with 875 yards on a 7.7 yard per carry average (11 TDs). Ray Anderson finished second in rushing (700 yards, 5 TDs) while leading the defensive unit with 107 tackles (5 sacks). Pat Pelini (3 INTs) and Darrell Jackson were both honored for their play in the defensive backfield. Vincent Santisi was a force along the line in 2016.

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 70.7% (87-36)

Playoff Appearances: 8

Playoff Record: 23-6

2016 Results

NDCL 17 Cardinals 12*

Cardinals 27 Hubbard 9*

Cardinals 7 Fitch 0

Cardinals 13 Ursuline 9

Cardinals 35 Harding 34

Canisius 31 Cardinals 14

Cardinals 42 Lake Catholic 12

Cardinals 31 St. Vincent-St. Mary 16

Cardinals 46 Akron North 0

Boardman 28 Cardinals 26

Cardinals 42 Cleveland Heights 6

*-Post-Season

2016 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 26.8 (28th in Area)

Total Offense: 298.3

Passing Offense: 63.8

Rushing Offense: 234.5

Scoring Defense: 15.1 (6th in Area)

…Last season saw Mooney’s defense post its’ lowest scoring totals since their 2009 state championship campaign (11.3). The Cardinals dropped their points allowed from 24 per game in 2015 to 15.1 in 2016.

Key Number

The Cardinals have averaged 24.8 points over the last five years. Mooney hasn’t had a 1000-yard rusher since 2013 when both Mark Handel (1353) and C.J. Amill (1277) each eclipsed the millennium mark.

Featured Stat

Since 2010, there has been four Cardinals who have topped the 1,000-yard mark on the ground in a single season.

Roosevelt Griffin – 1514 (2011)

Mark Handel – 1353 (2013)

C.J. Amill – 1277 (2013)

Charlie Brown – 1009 (2010)