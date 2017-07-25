Ohio fair butter sculpture features athletes, chocolate milk

Ohio State Fair butter sculpture

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A butter sculpture at this year’s Ohio State Fair includes the traditional cow and calf along with four student-athletes and a 6-foot-tall (1.8-meter-tall) bottle colored to look like chocolate milk.

It’s the first time the butter sculpture has included color. Cocoa was added for the bottle.

The bottle stands among four athletes representing football, tennis, softball and soccer.

The dairy association says five sculptors spent about 500 hours creating the display, which is made from about 2,000 pounds (900 kilograms) of butter.

The fair opens Wednesday in Columbus.

