Ohio high court upholds death sentence in 1991 slaying

The court voted 5-2 Tuesday to reject Jeffrey Wogenstahl's claim that a Hamilton County court in southwest Ohio didn't have jurisdiction to try him

Jeffrey Wogenstahl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio’s Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of the 1991 murder and kidnapping of a 10-year-old Ohio girl whose body was found in Indiana.

The court voted 5-2 Tuesday to reject Jeffrey Wogenstahl’s claim that a Hamilton County court in southwest Ohio didn’t have jurisdiction to try him. The majority opinion says Ohio has jurisdiction over Amber Garrett’s death even though it couldn’t be determined where she was killed.

The opinion says Ohio can claim jurisdiction if the fatal blow was struck in Ohio, even if the Harrison, Ohio, girl died in Indiana. Her beaten and stabbed body was found in Bright, Indiana.

The Ohio man was convicted in 1993 of aggravated murder and other charges.

His attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

