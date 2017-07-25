Penguins picked 3rd in MVFC preseason poll

Fresh off a trip to the FCS National Championship game, the Youngstown State football team ranks 3rd in this year’s Missouri Valley Football Conference Preseason Poll.

North Dakota State edged South Dakota State for the top spot in this year’s poll, which was the closet vote in the league’s 33 year history.

The Bison garnered 21 first-place votes and 380 points, while the Jackrabbits finished with 19 first-place votes and 379 points. The Penguins were 3rd in voting with 290 points.

Youngstown State will host both South Dakota State (September 30th) and North Dakota State (October 14th) this season. Those two teams represent the only conference losses for YSU last season.

2017 Valley Football Preseason Poll

Team (first-place votes) Points

1. North Dakota State (21) 380

2. South Dakota State (19) 379

3. Youngstown State 290

4. UNI 255

5. Illinois State 246

6. Western Illinois 188

7. South Dakota 182

8. Southern Illinois 132

9. Missouri State 81

10. Indiana State 67