YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Youngstown on Tuesday.

He has stops planned at AMVETS Post 44 in Struthers, where he will recognize local veterans, and the Covelli Centre in Youngstown for a campaign rally.

You can watch President Trump’s speech live starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. It will be streamed on WKBN.com and broadcast on MyYTV.

