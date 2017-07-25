Police remove 2 protesters from Trump rally during speech

One man was holding a sign that read "Trump/Pence Must Go" and another was holding a Russian flag

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police removed two protesters from Donald Trump’s rally Tuesday at Covelli Centre early during the President’s speech.

The first protester was located in the crowd behind Trump and holding a sign that read “Trump/Pence Must Go.” The man was removed by police as Trump turned on stage and watched the incident.

After police removed the man, Trump returned to his podium and said, “Where the hell did he come from?” as the crowd cheered.

Minutes later, a young man was removed by police after holding a USSR flag. An officer grabbed the man around the neck as they escorted him out.

After the man was removed, Trump told a cheering crowd, “He’s a young one. He’s going back home to mommy. He’s in trouble. And I bet his mommy voted for us, right?”

Two protesters were removed from inside Covelli Centre prior to Trump’s speech.

