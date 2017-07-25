Ramon H. Cooper Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania – Ramon H. Cooper, 84, of Charles Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away following a lengthy illness, at 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley Campus, in Farrell, Pennsylvania.

He was born in Olean, New York on July 12, 1933 to the late Raymond Martin and Eloise Lila (Woodward) Cooper.

He was a 1951 graduate of Sandy High School in DuBois, Pennsylvania.

He served in The U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

He returned from war to assume the family business from his father, which he ran as Ray Cooper Roofing & Steeplejack, for most of his career. With roofing and painting as his base for business, he was known for his specialty “steeplejack work”, in which he refurbished and renovated churches all over the area. He also worked a few years for McDivett & Street Contractors in Daytona Beach, Florida, where he was supervisor of a construction crew that built high rises. Lastly, he worked with his stepson, who he passed the business and steeplejack trade to. They worked together on the East Coast of Virginia and all over northwest Pennsylvania.

He was a life member of the Reynolds Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7599, a member of the Greenville Italian Home Club and a former member of Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 145 and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 805, both in Greenville.

Ray will mostly be remembered for his contribution to sports under his business name Ray Cooper Roofing (RCR). In addition to being a good athlete, he was also a sponsor and consummate supporter of all sports and all age groups, from Little League baseball, midget football, basketball (both men and women), girls volleyball, bowling and the first semi-pro hockey team in Mercer County but his favorite sport was softball, a sport in which he was responsible for bringing some of the greatest competition and talent to the Greenville area. Some of the teams he put together were legendary and won several state titles in the men’s division during the late 60’s and early 70’s.

Ray will be remembered as the original “IRON MAN”, who was truly one of a kind, with a work ethic that was a generation of its own kind.

Ray was a man with many hats and even more stories, which he would gladly share with you over a “Bud” or two! A man who shared his generosity wherever he went, no matter who you are. From the job site, to the ball field, to the golf course and to his friends and family, he gave everything he had to this world and he left it the same way he came in but not without blessing us with the greatest memories of a truly great man that we will hold dearly in our hearts and minds forever. He will be sadly and truly missed.

He is survived by his former wife and current companion of 28 years, Barbara Fuoco, at home. Ray is also survived by two sons, Ramon S. Cooper and his wife, Michele, of DuBois, Pennsylvania and Rick Cooper and his wife, Penny, of Brockway, Pennsylvania; a stepson, Joseph Fuoco and his wife, Melissa, of Greenville; two stepdaughters, Kimberly Fuoco-Conti and her husband, Gary, of Sharpsville and Michele Bradac and her husband, Patrick, of Hermitage; 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his first wife, Barbara Bradac and her husband, Paul, of Brockway; three sisters, Nancy Morgan of Maryland, Joan Cooper of Florida and Sandra Yarbough of Maryland and a brother, Merritt Cooper of DuBois.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Cooper and a sister, Phyllis Hearns.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Reynolds Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7599, 115 Edgewood Dr. Greenville, PA 16125.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of: Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, PA 16125.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Friday, July 28 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.