Regional Chamber’s investment boosts Trumbull Co. businesses

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber said it's had significant involvement in 19 projects, creating 270 jobs

Downtown Warren

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Commissioners in Trumbull County have approved a new 12-month, $23,000 contract with the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber to boost economic development efforts.

The Regional Chamber’s role is to retain and expand local businesses while attracting new businesses to the area. It also provides economic development services to help businesses grow.

The Chamber said in 2016 and so far in 2017, it’s had significant involvement in 19 projects — totaling over $942 million in investments and creating 270 new jobs — in Trumbull County.

There are 11 projects the Chamber has in the works right now, totaling over $1.5 billion.

