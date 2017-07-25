Rizieri (Richard) M. Ronci Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Family and friends will gather from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 28, 2017 in Schiavone Funeral Home to celebrate the life of Rizieri (Richard) M. Ronci, 90 who passed away Tuesday evening, July 25.

Richard was born on April 20, 1927 in Youngstown, to his parents, Anthony and Gioelita Testa Ronci.

He was employed as a master assembler at Mullins in Warren, at Standard Transformer in Warren and at RMI in Niles prior to retiring in 1992.

Richard was a U.S. Navy veteran.

He was a professional boxer and a member of the Trumbull Legends of Leather Boxing Hall of Fame. He boxed from 1948-1950 and won the Golden Gloves Heavy Weight Division. As an avid golfer, he maintained three putting greens in his backyard for the enjoyment of family and friends.

Richard is survived by his wife of exactly 68 years of marriage, the former Rose M. Furrie whom he married July 25, 1949; his son, Richard (Ruth Ann) Ronci; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Nello, Joe, and Reno Ronci and his daughter, Valarie Ronci Cauthen.

A prayer service will be held by Pastor Joe Congemi at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 28 at the Schiavone Funeral Home.



Order Flowers Here