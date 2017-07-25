Robert Kovach, Jr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Robert Kovach, Jr., 45, of Warren, died Tuesday, July 25, 2017 in the emergency room at St. Joseph Health Center.

He was born on April 30, 1972 in Warren, the son of Robert, Sr. and Marge (Mallozzi) Kovach and had lived in the area most of his life.

Robert was a 1990 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

He had worked as a truck driver as well as an ordained minister. He had served both First Baptist Church and Seeking God’s Glory Church in Warren.

He had been a volunteer firefighter in North Carolina and enjoyed motorcycles, fixing cars, camping and traveling.

Surviving are his parents of Niles; his wife, Mechelle (Beckmann) Kovach, whom he married on November 17, 2001; three children, Robert III and William, both of Canfield and Michael Ayres Kovach of Warren; six stepchildren, Deanna Ayres of Georgia, Harvie, Jr. (Courtney) Basey of Youngstown, Christina Basey of Texas, Jacob (Veronica) Beckmann of Texas, Karoline Basey of Youngstown and Calvin Artman of Canfield; eight grandchildren and a brother, Greg Kovach of Stow.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 31 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Pastor Jason Allen officiating.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 31 at the funeral home.

Burial of his remains will take place privately at a later date at All Souls Cemetery.

Material contributions may be made to Seeking God’s Glory Church.

Please visit www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Kovach family.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 26 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.