JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A double tractor-trailer turned over, closing a ramp to Interstate 76.

The accident happened about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday on the ramp to I-76 eastbound from Bailey Road.

Crews are working to remove the truck.

A dispatcher said the second trailer on the truck tipped over, but the first trailer and tractor remained upright.

The ramp will remain closed until the truck is removed. A dispatcher said that could take about an hour.