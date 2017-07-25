Storm Team 27: Decreasing clouds and cooler

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Better weather has returned to the area with lower humidity and cooler temperatures. Highs today will only climb to the middle 70s. Look for more sunshine through the middle of the week.

Then next risk for showers or thunderstorms Thursday into Friday.

Great weather expected this weekend with sunny skies and temperatures near 80!

FORECAST

Today: Becoming partly sunny. Not as humid!

High: 74

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Patchy fog.

Low: 55

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 82

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 80 Low: 63

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. Mainly early. (30%)

High: 76 Low: 61

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 54

Sunday: Partly or mostly sunny.

High: 80 Low: 58

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 60

Tuesday: Partly sunny

High: 85 Low: 61