Storm Team 27: Great weather Wednesday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Quiet weather through Wednesday with low humidity. Our weather will stay dry through early Thursday.

Look for the risk for a shower or thunderstorm to return Thursday through Friday.

The weekend looks great!

FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 83

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds.

Low: 61

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 82

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 75 Low: 63

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 57

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 56

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 59

Tuesday: Partly sunny. (20%)

High: 82 Low: 60

Wednesday: Partly sunny. (20%)

High: 84 Low: 62