Storm Team 27: Great weather Wednesday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Quiet weather through Wednesday with low humidity. Our weather will stay dry through early Thursday.
Look for the risk for a shower or thunderstorm to return Thursday through Friday.
The weekend looks great!
FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 83
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds.
Low: 61
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 82
Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 75 Low: 63
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 74 Low: 57
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 56
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 59
Tuesday: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 82 Low: 60
Wednesday: Partly sunny. (20%)
High: 84 Low: 62