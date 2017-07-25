Train engine derails, spills 600 gallons of diesel fuel in Youngstown

A train engine has derailed at the old V & M property on the city's north side.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A train engine has derailed at the old V & M property on the city’s north side.

V & M is now known as Vallourec Star, which is located on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The engine is the only part of the train that is off the tracks.

About 600 gallons of diesel fuel has spilled. The engine was holding about 1,100 gallons.

Mahoning County Hazmat crews and Youngstown and Girard fire departments are on the scene.

