Trump: Behaving presidential will not get the job done



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – President Donald Trump told a Covelli Centre crowd Tuesday that acting presidential is easy for him, but it will not get the job done.

“Political correctness for me is easy,” Trump said during his Youngstown rally. “Sometimes they say, ‘He doesn’t act presidential.’ And I say, great schools, smart guy — it’s so easy to act presidential. But that’s not gonna get it done.”

Trump has caught flack from critics during his first six months for some of his behavior — including his high use of Twitter.

“With the exception of the late, great Abraham Lincoln, I can be more presidential than any president that’s ever held office,” Trump said. “But sadly, we have to move a little faster than that.”