Trump: Behaving presidential will not get the job done

Trump said other than Abraham Lincoln, he "can be more presidential than any president that's ever held office"

By Published:
President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks during a Make America Great Again rally, Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks during a Make America Great Again rally, Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – President Donald Trump told a Covelli Centre crowd Tuesday that acting presidential is easy for him, but it will not get the job done.

“Political correctness for me is easy,” Trump said during his Youngstown rally. “Sometimes they say, ‘He doesn’t act presidential.’ And I say, great schools, smart guy — it’s so easy to act presidential. But that’s not gonna get it done.”

Trump has caught flack from critics during his first six months for some of his behavior — including his high use of Twitter.

“With the exception of the late, great Abraham Lincoln, I can be more presidential than any president that’s ever held office,” Trump said. “But sadly, we have to move a little faster than that.”

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s