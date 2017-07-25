Trump speaks on jobs, tells Valley residents ‘Don’t sell your house’

Related Coverage Police remove 2 protesters from Trump rally during speech



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – President Donald Trump commented on jobs in the Valley during his rally Tuesday at Covelli Centre, telling the crowd, “They’re all coming back.”

“I’ll tell ya what, I rode through your beautiful roads coming up from the [Youngstown Warren Regional] Airport and I was looking at some of those big, once-incredible job-producing factories,” Trump said in front of a sold out Covelli Centre. “And my wife Melania said, ‘What happened?’ I said, ‘Those jobs have left Ohio.’ They’re all coming back. They’re all coming back.”

The crowd erupted at the remark.

“Don’t move. Don’t sell your house,” Trump added.

Local steelworkers on Monday voiced their unhappiness with jobs in the Valley since Trump took office.