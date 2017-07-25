Trump to recognize veterans at Struthers’ AMVETS Post

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – President Donald Trump is speaking to about 150 veterans and their families in Struthers.

Trump will be at AMVETS Post 44 as part of an invitation-only event prior to his rally at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown. The stop is part of American Heroes Week, recognizing those who put their lives on the line to protect Americans every day.

He will be joined by Secretary David Shulkin, Department of Veterans Affairs; Secretary Ryan Zinke, Department of Interior and Secretary Rick Perry, Department of Energy. First Lady Melania Trump and White House political aide Omarosa Manigault are also traveling with Trump.

There is high-security in the area, and traffic is being routed around the area.

The intimate gathering includes a number of local veterans’ organizations.

After his visit, Trump will head over to the Covelli Centre, where he’s scheduled to speak at 7 p.m.

You can watch President Trump’s speech live starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. It will be streamed on WKBN.com and broadcast on MyYTV.