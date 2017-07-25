US Supreme Court clears way for Ohio execution

Justices on Tuesday evening denied stay requests by 43-year-old Ronald Phillips, convicted of rape and murder in 1993

Fifteen pharmacology professors are arguing to stop the impending execution of a condemned Ohio killer on grounds that a sedative being used is incapable of inducing unconsciousness or preventing severe pain.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The U.S. Supreme Court is allowing the execution of an Ohio child killer to proceed.

Justices on Tuesday evening denied stay requests by 43-year-old Ronald Phillips, who was convicted of the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter in Akron.

Phillips is scheduled to die Wednesday in Ohio’s first execution in more than three years. The execution will take place at the Southern Ohio Correctional Institution in Lucasville.

Two justices dissented in denying Phillips’ request for more time to appeal Ohio’s lethal-injection method, which involves a sedative that’s been problematic in executions in several states.

The state’s attorneys contend Phillips has failed to make adequate legal arguments and say continued delays in his execution are costing state resources.

