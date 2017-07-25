Vienna, Struthers and Youngstown ready for President Trump’s visit

Businesses in the area have been preparing for the president's visit, anticipating a busy day

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One, Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Naval Air Station Norfolk, in Norfolk, Va., to attend the commissioning ceremony of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Although the doors to the Covelli Centre in Youngstown will not open until 4 p.m. Tuesday for a rally hosted by President Donald Trump, the city, supporters and others are getting ready early for the busy day.

A handful of people were waiting outside the Covelli Centre early Tuesday morning. Seating for the event is first come first served. The Covelli Centre can seat about 7,000 people but 20,000 tickets have been distributed. An overflow area has been set up outside the arena where video monitors will be set up.

The rally will begin at 7 p.m.

This is the third visit Mr. Trump has made to the Mahoning Valley. Two of those visits were as a presidential candidate. This is his first trip to the area as President.

Those living around the airport and traveling the same route from the airport to Struthers and Youngstown can expect delays as no traffic will be allowed on the highways as the President’s motorcade comes through.

Businesses in the area have been preparing for the event, anticipating a busy day. Stephen Whitfield, general manager at Susie’s Hot Dogs and Draft in downtown, said they’ve been preparing for the big crowds and the restaurant will be fully staffed.

“There are a few thousand people potentially in Covelli Centre. That is a lot of people at downtown at one time. All of the businesses in downtown are expecting a very good Tuesday for sure,” Whitfield said.

Whitfield said although the drive to and from work may be a little more complicated than usual, the President’s visit is great for the local economy.

James Mullen, general manager at Youngtown Thermal, said he is expecting delays. The company monitors businesses in Youngstown on a daily basis. He calls it a steam loop – businesses that use the service for things such as heat for water – the loop takes about four to five hours to complete.

“We are going to have to get started earlier because it is meter reading day. We have to read 35 to 40 customers downtown. We’ll have to start earlier, change our routes. They will probably have roads blocked off,” Mullen said.

Workers in and around Youngstown are expecting delays as they leave work this afternoon.

You can watch President Trump’s speech live starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. It will be streamed on WKBN.com and broadcast on MyYTV.

