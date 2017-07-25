Virginia L. Frazier Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio (Formerly Warren) – Virginia L. Frazier, age 99, formerly of Warren, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at the Copeland Oaks retirement community in Sebring, Ohio.

Virginia was born in Niles on March 4, 1918, a daughter to William and Alta Dunstan and sister to George, Robert, Mildred and Donald.

She graduated from Niles McKInley High School in 1936.

After high school, Virginia worked at Packard Electric in Warren.

She married Chuck Frazier on June 29, 1939 and remained married for 73 years. They lived on Hollywood Street in Warren for nine years before moving in 1948 to the “Prairie House” design they built at 1823 North Road. They devoted most of their time caring for their family over the next 62 years.

After Charles retired from Wean United, Virginia spent two years in Monterrey, Mexico as Charles served as a consultant for Wean. They spent the next 25 years traveling throughout the North American continent. Riding in their motor home from Nova Scotia to the Florida Keys was a routine event.

Virginia was an avid gardener. She loved planting flowers in the spring and harvesting fresh vegetables for her family. Friends and neighbors enjoyed her love of sharing blueberries and cut flowers from her garden.

She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church in Warren and was very active in the quilting circle, communion committee and many other church activities. In the late 1960’s, she spearheaded the 4-H sewing program for underprivileged young women in Warren.

Virginia was a tireless worker who excelled at baking, sewing and taking care of others. In 2005, Trumbull Mobile Meals honored Virginia and Charles for 25 years of service (delivering meals) to the Warren community.

Virginia is survived by her brother, Robert; daughter, Marilyn Sue Kerr of Columbus; sons, Thomas (Andree) of Vermont, David (Chris) of Chagrin Falls and Mark (Jeannie) of Girard; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; son, James; brothers, Donald and George and sister, Mildred.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 at McFarland & Son Funeral, 271 North Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio.

Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Yesudas Davadan officiating.

Final commit burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery in Vienna, Ohio.

Family requests contribution to Trumbull Mobile Meals, 323 E. Market St., Warren, Ohio 44481 in lieu of flowers.

