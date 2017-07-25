Warren council considers property tax exemptions for expanding business

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County commissioners are expected to vote on whether or not to approve an enterprise zone agreement for Dawn Inc.
An enterprise zone is designated land where a business can receive partial property tax exemptions on qualifying new investments.
Community benefits
- A community can assist local companies to become more competitive by offering an incentive to expand or modernize.
- A community can become more competitive in attracting new industry.
- A community can target the type of business it wants to attract.
- Attracting new business investment can increase local tax revenues and employment opportunities.
- Existing property remains fully taxable (note – large manufacturing facilities and brownfield exception).
Business benefits
- Tax incentives help offset the high costs of business start-up activities.
- Enterprise Zone incentives help provide a competitive advantage for Ohio sites.
- Businesses can reinvest in their facilities and equipment, helping them grow and remain competitive in the long term.
- Additional corporate franchise tax benefits may be available for specific projects if certain conditions are met.
- Tax incentives provide a basis for a long-term relationship between the community and business.
The company is planning to build a new 76,000 square foot facility inside the Warren Commerce Park on Sferra Avenue NW — an investment it estimates could be from $575,000 to $750,000.
It plans on adding two new full-time employees and one new part-time employee within three years at the project site. Dawn Inc. currently employs 21 full-time and two part-time employees who would move into the new facility when it’s completed.
Dawn Inc. is asking for a tax incentive of 75 percent for ten years to build the new facility. Warren City Council approved that request a few weeks ago.
According to the Ohio Development Services Agency, enterprise zones can benefit the community and businesses in several ways:
The company is currently located on E. Market Street.