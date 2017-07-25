Warren council considers property tax exemptions for expanding business

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County commissioners are expected to vote on whether or not to approve an enterprise zone agreement for Dawn Inc.

An enterprise zone is designated land where a business can receive partial property tax exemptions on qualifying new investments.

Community benefits

A community can assist local companies to become more competitive by offering an incentive to expand or modernize.

A community can become more competitive in attracting new industry.

A community can target the type of business it wants to attract.

Attracting new business investment can increase local tax revenues and employment opportunities.

Existing property remains fully taxable (note – large manufacturing facilities and brownfield exception).

Business benefits

Tax incentives help offset the high costs of business start-up activities.

Enterprise Zone incentives help provide a competitive advantage for Ohio sites.

Businesses can reinvest in their facilities and equipment, helping them grow and remain competitive in the long term.

Additional corporate franchise tax benefits may be available for specific projects if certain conditions are met.

Tax incentives provide a basis for a long-term relationship between the community and business.

The company is planning to build a new 76,000 square foot facility inside the Warren Commerce Park on Sferra Avenue NW — an investment it estimates could be from $575,000 to $750,000.

It plans on adding two new full-time employees and one new part-time employee within three years at the project site. Dawn Inc. currently employs 21 full-time and two part-time employees who would move into the new facility when it’s completed.

Dawn Inc. is asking for a tax incentive of 75 percent for ten years to build the new facility. Warren City Council approved that request a few weeks ago.

According to the Ohio Development Services Agency, enterprise zones can benefit the community and businesses in several ways:

The company is currently located on E. Market Street.

