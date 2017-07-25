White House political aide Omarosa Manigault excited to be back in the Valley

Manigault said she is excited to travel with President Donald Trump back to her hometown

By Published: Updated:
Manigault said she is excited to travel with President Donald Trump back to her hometown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nexstar, WKBN’s parent company, had the chance to interview White House political aide Omarosa Manigault Tuesday morning about her return to the Valley.

Manigault said she is excited to travel with President Donald Trump back to her hometown.

“What a great honor to be able to go home to Youngstown with the president of the United States. We came, of course, throughout the campaign, but what an honor to land Air Force One and drive through the streets that I grew up with,” she said.

Manigault joined Mr. Trump’s administration team back in December.

She appeared on his TV show, “The Apprentice,” and had been campaigning for Mr. Trump before last year’s election. She stopped in Youngstown in September as part of the “Women for Trump” campaign tour, visiting two local businesses.

“My aunties are coming, my favorite cousin Darien is coming, a couple of my other friends from Rayen High School are coming and a couple of my friends are driving up all the way up from Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio. So, I will have a whole cheering section at the rally tonight,” Manigault said.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s