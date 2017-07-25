Women build ‘wall of red’ in support of President Trump

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some women were getting their point across at the Covelli Centre.

The women, who are members of the Trumbull County Republican Party, gathered together showing their solidarity by wearing red.

They decided to wear red and stand together making a “wall of women” to symbolize support for their party and the wall that President Trump has talked about building along the border with Mexico.

This isn’t the first time that the women came together to support Donald Trump.

“We followed him all around. We went to all his rallies. We went to Youngstown State when Eric Trump came here in the Mahoning County. If he was here, we were there,” said Judie Schortreed, with United Women for Trump.

The ladies say they arrived at the Covelli Centre early, looking to get a seat as close to the President as they could.