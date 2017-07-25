Youngstown crime activity: String of raids net cash, guns and drugs

Tuesday, July 18

7:10 p.m. – Andrew Scott, 21, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon following a traffic stop. Officers stopped Scott after they say he ran a stop sign at Homestead and Pasadena avenues. When police searched Scott, they found a loaded gun in his front pocket, according to a police report. Police also found a digital scale inside the vehicle, the report stated.

Wednesday, July 19

3:29 a.m. – W. Evergreen Ave., Thomas Moore, Jr. was charged with drug possession following an accident. Police were responding to a reported accident when they spotted a white SUV with rear-end damage driving through a field in the area of Hillman Street. Police pulled the vehicle over on W. Evergreen where they ordered Moore out of the vehicle. Police noted that Moore was covered in blood and that marijuana fell to the ground as he stepped out of the SUV, according to the report. Police said Moore’s clothes were tattered and torn and he appeared to have suffered a severe road rash. Moore said he had been in the vehicle with a woman who was found injured lying in a field at the corner of Hillman Street and W. Evergreen Avenue.

4:56 p.m. – Wirt Boulevard, Alan Johnson, 30, was charged with drug possession and having weapons under disability following a drug raid. According to a police report, officers were serving a search warrant at a house when they found baggies of crack, fentanyl, an unknown white powder, two digital scales, a handgun and a suboxone strip. Another man found in the driveway, identified as Clifford Raynovich, was charged with drug possession.

6:08 P.M. – Woodford Avenue, a woman told police that while she was taken away by an ambulance and treated at the hospital for a panic attack, someone went into her house and took a TV, electronic tablet, jewelry, air conditioner, cell phone, DVD player and clothes. The woman also discovered that $900 was taken from her bank account that same day, and three days later, another $275 was withdrawn.

6:11 p.m. – S. Portland Avenue, Justin Patterson, 26, was charged with drug possession and having weapons under disability following a drug raid. According to a police report, police were serving a search warrant when they found pills, marijuana and firearms in Patterson’s house.

6:13 p.m. – E. Judson Avenue, Jameela Muhammad, 31, was charged with drug possession following a drug raid. According to a police report, officers were serving a search warrant when they found marijuana, security cameras and two digital scales.

9:30 p.m. – Jean Street, a woman told police someone broke into her house and took two TVs and a stereo.

Friday, July 21

1:59 a.m. – Mahoning Avenue, someone broke into the New York Pizza restaurant on Mahoning Avenue. Police found a broken window and blood at the scene. The report did not indicate what if anything was taken. Witnesses said they saw two men between 40 and 50 years old in the vicinity just prior to the break-in.

10:30 a.m. – Alden Avenue, a woman told police that someone tried to break into her home while she was sleeping on the couch. The woman said a window was broken to her home but entry wasn’t gained because she has bars on part of the window.

11:45 a.m. – Market Street, a 28-year-old man said was riding in a vehicle with a 19-year-old woman when the two began arguing. The victim said he pulled into the parking lot of the Taco Bell on Market Street and ordered the woman out of his car, but she refused to get out. The man said the woman started punching him and pulled out his gold teeth. She then pulled out a knife and began waving it at him, according to the report. The man said the woman tried to stab him but missed and ran out of the car. He suffered a cut to his finger. The victim told police he was not in a relationship with the woman and that they were just friends, the report stated.

11:57 a.m. – Ridgewood Road,a woman told police that her wallet was taken from her unlocked car.

1:05 p.m. – Glacier Heights, a 20-year-old man told police that he caught someone as they were breaking into his house and chased them away. The victim ran after the suspect but lost sight of him in the area of McCollum Road

2:40 p.m. – Shehy Street, a woman told police that her brother stopped her on Rigby Street and threatened to shoot and kill her. The woman said her brother was holding a brick and threatened to throw it at her. She said he reached through her car and choked her before she drove off. The woman told police that the suspect also beat her 21-year-old son earlier in the week. Police found the suspect at his home and he was arrested on domestic violence charges (to protect the victim, the suspect’s name was left out of this report).

3:59 p.m. – Belmont Avenue and Gypsy Lane, Dante Pete, 19, was charged with failure to comply with a police order following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers attempted to pull Pete over after he ran a stop sign at the corner of Parkcliffe and Hudson avenues but he took off. Officers pursued Pete onto Interstate 680, Interstate 80 and Route 11. While in pursuit, police noted that Pete threw something out of his vehicle. He also hit a curb on I-80/711, causing his front tire to go flat. Pete continued driving, narrowly missing a tractor-trailer. He finally stopped on Belmont Avenue but would not unlock the doors to the vehicle, so police busted out the driver’s side window to apprehend him, the report stated.

2:37 p.m. – Woodcrest Avenue, a woman told police that someone took her prescription medication from her purse. According to a police report, the woman said she keeps her prescription of Percocet in a pouch in her purse and discovered they were missing when she came home from the dentist and went to take one. Police notified the woman she would need to show her doctor a copy of the police report to get a new prescription.

2:58 p.m. – Lenox Avenue, a man told police that someone broke into his vacant property and took copper piping.

4:50 p.m. – N. Hazelwood Avenue, a woman told police that someone slashed the tires on her car.

4:51 p.m. – Park Ave., Ronald Blatt, 26, was charged with drug possession. Police pulled Blatt over for a traffic violation when officers detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car, according to a police report. Officers found a gallon-sized bag of marijuana in the car along with several other smaller bags, the report stated.

6:12 p.m. – Lincoln Park Drive, a woman told police that her ex-boyfriend busted down her door and took some of his belongings out of the house. A TV that was found lying on the front lawn belonged to the suspect, the woman told police.

6:29 p.m. – N. Osborne Avenue, a woman told police that her boyfriend threw rocks at her car, busting out the driver’s side door window and causing her airbag to go off. The woman said shattered glass landed on her and her young daughter.

Saturday, July 22

11:33 p.m. – Garfield Street and Overland Avenue, Treyvonne Dill was charged with fleeding and eluding, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. According to a police report, officers tried to pull Dill over after they say he failed to signal a turn at Myrtle Avenue and Erie Street. Police say Dill took off, leading a chase through several neighborhoods at speeds of 65 miles per hour before hitting a pole on Overland Avenue. There, police said Dill jumped out and ran away. Officers caught him on Garfield Street and hit him with a taser, the report stated. Police noted that Dill dropped a loaded gun and marijuana as he was running from police.

Sunday, July 23

8 p.m. – Albert St and McHenry St., Trejuan Valentine, 18, was charged with improperly handling a firearm and defacing a firearm following a traffic stop. According to a police report, Valentine was a front-seat passenger in the vehicle where police say they found a loaded gun under Valentine’s seat with the serial numbers filed off. Valentine was arrested at the scene. The driver was issued a traffic citation.

11:45 p.m. – N. Bruce St., Tammy VanFossan, 33, was charged with felonious assault in the stabbing of Lamont Underwood, the father of VanFossan’s children. When officers arrived, they say Underwood was covered in blood and screaming. Underwood accused VanFossan of stabbing him. Police said Underwood had stab wounds on his arm and side. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital but told police that he didn’t want to press charges, according to a police report.

Monday, July 24

12:10 a.m. – Fifth Avenue, a 62-year-old man told police that someone tried to break into his house by breaking a window. The suspects took off when they were spotted by the man and his 13-year-old grandson.

12:15 a.m. – Irene Avenue, a man told police that he was having trouble with his computer and thought he had contacted Microsoft and agreed to pay $50. He said since he gave his banking information, there has been $673 taken from his account.

2:24 p.m. – Shehy Street, Marvin Reese, 25, was charged with endangering children, failure to comply with a police order and tampering with evidence following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers witnessed Reese run a stop sign on East High Street, narrowly missing a tractor-trailer. Police said officers tried to pull Reese over, but he would not stop and was seen throwing a gun and a Crown Royal bag out of his car. Police followed Reese through several neighborhoods before he circled back around to Shehy Street, where he stopped. Officers ordered Reese out of the car at gunpoint and discovered a small child in the front seat. Police discovered that Reese did not have a valid driver’s license. Officers could not find the gun or Crown Royal bag that was thrown from the car. Police noted in their report that they suspect someone picked them up as Reese was on his phone talking to someone during the chase.

3:48 p.m. – Selma Avenue, a man told police that someone broke into his house while he was in an upstairs bedroom and took a TV and cell phone.

5:59 p.m. – W. Evergreen Avenue, Ryan Kulcsar, 30, was arrested on charges of drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers found Kulcsar asleep behind the wheel at the intersection of W. Evergreen and Oak Hill avenues. Police noted in the report that they saw an open can of Icehouse beer in the center console and a bag with suspected crack in it on the passenger seat. Kulcsar awoke and asked police what day and time it was. Police removed a crack pipe, crack and methamphetamine from the vehicle, according to the report.

6:47 p.m. – E. Philadelphia Avenue, Taniqua Smith, 27, was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and drug possession. According to a police report, officers were called to the area of Hilton Avenue after reports of a fight. An armed suspect in the fight was believed to be in a red Aztec traveling on Rush Boulevard. Officer caught up with the vehicle and followed it to a house on E. Philadelphia Avenue, where police said Smith got out and went into a nearby garage. Police said Smith threw a gun down, and they noted finding several boxes of Tramadol pills in the vehicle and over $200. The gun was reported stolen out of Portage County, according to police.

